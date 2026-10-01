JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A new vending machine in Jefferson County is offering children something a little different than snacks or drinks.

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Jefferson County Library Turns Reading Into a Reward With New Book Vending Machine

The Jefferson County Library has introduced a book vending machine designed to encourage young readers and make picking out a book a fun and rewarding experience. Instead of candy or chips, the machine is stocked with books for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The program allows children to earn gold tokens by participating in library activities or spending 30 minutes reading. Once they receive a token, they can insert it into the machine and select a book to take home and add to their personal collection.

Library leaders say the initiative is about more than just giving away books. The goal is to create excitement around reading while helping children build their own home libraries.

“This is amazing. I haven’t seen anything like this,” said Emily Grosskopf with the Jefferson County Library. “When I was growing up, I was a very big library kid, and it would have made my year to see something like this. So I’m very excited to see how the kids respond to it.”

Grosskopf believes the vending machine helps make books more appealing by turning the experience into something children can work toward and enjoy.

“I think this brings excitement back to books,” Grosskopf said. “Kids see them in schools, they see them in libraries, but they don’t really have an attachment to the book itself. This makes it exciting. It makes it almost a game. You have to earn the token to get the book.”

Library officials say the program is already generating interest, and there are plans to expand the concept. A second book vending machine will be installed at Jefferson County K-12 School, giving more students access to free books they can keep.

The library is also exploring the possibility of adding a vending-style dispenser featuring STEM kits focused on science, technology, engineering, math, and the arts.

For library leaders, the mission is simple: make reading fun, accessible and exciting for the next generation of readers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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