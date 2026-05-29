JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — The Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library is kicking off its summer reading program Friday, offering activities, prizes, and free access to books as library leaders work to keep young readers engaged and prevent learning loss before the new school year begins in late July.

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Jefferson County library summer reading program aims to prevent learning loss before school resumes

Nearly half of Jefferson County students — 47.8% — scored proficient or advanced in English Language Arts on recent state assessments, according to Jefferson County School District data. Library leaders say summer reading programs can help students maintain and strengthen those skills before they return to class.

Library Director Emily Grosfkopf said summer can be one of the most important times to build literacy skills.

"Libraries give an opportunity for kids to come out and interact with literacy in a way that you don't often find when you're outside of school. So, they can come in, they can choose to read a book, they can attend a

program. You know, not all our programs are focused on the actual act of reading, but more so exposing them to an environment with books," Grosfkopf said.

Grosfkopf encouraged families to take advantage of what the library has to offer this summer.

"Have fun with your summer, make sure it is the break that you need while also maintaining some interest in educational literacy. We are here as a library; we want to be that spot for you. We have some really cool summer programs occurring, and we would love to see you come out and get you encouraged and invigorated to go back to school," Grosfkopf said.

The enthusiasm for reading is already evident among some young library visitors. Addalen Sims, 7, said she enjoys reading over the summer, including books by Dr. Seuss.

To further support literacy, school leaders launched the Jefferson Reads initiative, encouraging students to spend time reading each night. The library's summer programming includes guest speakers, activities, and free book access throughout the season.

Children's Librarian Bri Rodriguez said reading over the summer can help prevent learning loss before students return to school.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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