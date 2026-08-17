JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — More than 1,200 veterans call Jefferson County home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and this weekend the community is getting a chance to say thank you.

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Jefferson County legion post to honor veterans and first responders with free community lunch

The Otto M. Walker American Legion Post 49 is hosting a free Community Appreciation Lunch on August 22 at its location on South Water Street in Monticello.

Commander Edward Gifford said lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., and all local veterans, active-duty military, and first responders are welcome.

The event is designed as a special thank-you to local veterans, active-duty military, and first responders for their service and sacrifice.

Organizers say the event is also about bringing the entire community together. Volunteers and food donations are welcome to help make the event a success.

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