Jefferson County firefighters get new fire trucks as fires rise during ongoing drought conditions

JEFFERSON, COUNTY — Firefighters in Jefferson County say new equipment is already making a life-saving difference as wildfire risks increase across the region.

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Jefferson County firefighters get upgrade as wildfires rise

The county secured an $800,000 state appropriation in July 2025 to purchase four new wildland fire trucks. One truck was assigned to each volunteer department in Wacissa, Lloyd, and Asheville, with a fourth stationed at the county department in Monticello.

Fire officials say the upgrade was critical, replacing older trucks that were not always reliable in emergency situations.

Chief Bill Pfeiffer with Asheville Volunteer Fire Rescue says the new equipment is already improving response times and safety.

“With the new truck… the first vehicle we get out is going to function, it’s going to do what we need it to do, and that’s just been a total lifesaver,” Pfeiffer said.

The need for dependable equipment comes as dry conditions and active burn bans increase the risk of wildfires across North Florida.

In the past eight weeks, crews have responded to 19 wildland fires across Jefferson County. Officials say some of those fires were caused by downed power lines, while others were sparked by human activity, including a discarded cigarette.

Chief Derrick Burrus says the burn ban is not optional.

“It’s just too much of a risk because of the wind and the drought; not only will it spread the fire, but it also requires more water to put it out,” Burrus said.

The four new trucks are now actively responding to fires across the county each week, giving firefighters more confidence as they head into dangerous conditions.

Officials warn that violating the burn ban could lead to charges and financial responsibility for any damage caused.

At this time, the only outdoor fires allowed are contained within a grill. Residents are urged to check with their local fire department if they are unsure whether a burn ban is in effect before lighting anything outdoors.

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