Jefferson County expands veteran services through new state partnership

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Jefferson County is expanding access to benefits and support for local veterans through a new partnership with the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

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Beginning May 28th, Jefferson County will add an additional day of Veterans' services through a State Veterans Service Officer. Veterans and their families will have increased access to assistance with benefits, claims processing, healthcare enrollment information, survivor benefits, and other state and federal programs.

Veteran's services are currently available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The new partnership adds office hours on Thursdays through the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

Interim Jefferson County Manager Ron Russo said about 1,300 veterans live in the county.

"I got here in December, and kind of looked at the landscape of our operations and really wanted to bolster what we're doing in the Veterans' area. I saw an opportunity to do better, frankly, and to be more accessible to our veterans," Russo said.

Russo said the goal is to make resources easier to access locally while ensuring veterans receive the help they've earned.

"We have a large vet population in Jefferson County. We're honored to have them in this area, and we need to step up our game to make sure we connect them with the services that will help them, whether it's health, mental health, whether it's retirement benefits, or any of the above. We want to be that helping partner to answer the call," Russo said.

County leaders also plan to recognize local veterans during a special reception ahead of a Board of County Commissioners meeting on June 21st, 2026. Between 40 and 45 veterans from several generations of service, including World War II and Vietnam Veterans, will be honored with a proclamation.

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