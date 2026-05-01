Jefferson County Emergency Management urge residents to prep now for hurricane season

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — After back-to-back hurricane seasons tested the resilience of Jefferson County residents, Jefferson County Emergency Management Manager Kristy Anderson says too many people are still unprepared when storms roll in.

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Jefferson County Officials Urge Residents to Prep Now for Hurricane Season

Now, they’re working to change that—starting with the basics.

With hurricane season beginning June 1, Anderson says her office is urging residents to assemble a simple emergency supply kit now, not when a storm is already in the forecast.

Preparation, they say, doesn’t have to be complicated, but it does need to happen early.

One easy example making the rounds is a small, ready-to-go emergency bucket stocked with essentials like:

Bottled water

Non-perishable food

Flashlights & extra batteries

A basic first aid kit

Important documents sealed in waterproof containers

Anderson also says that having these items ready can make a critical difference during power outages, flooding, or evacuation situations.

The biggest obstacle isn’t getting supplies—it’s timing. Too many residents, they say, wait until the last minute, when store shelves are bare and weather conditions are deteriorating.

With just one month to go before hurricane season’s official start, emergency leaders are also encouraging residents to:

Review their evacuation routes

Sign up for local emergency alerts

Create a family communication plan

“Taking small steps now can reduce stress and improve safety when severe weather hits,” Anderson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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