JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — The Jefferson County Education Foundation has been supporting local students and teachers for more than 20 years — funding classroom grants, STEM programs, and essential supplies to close the resource gap rural schools face.

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Jefferson County Education Foundation Bridges Funding Gaps for Rural Schools

The organization has been supporting students and educators since the year 2000, providing grants, supplies, and program support to strengthen learning opportunities in the district.

Foundation Co-Chair Dr. Glyndell Presley says the goal is simple — ensure Jefferson County students have the same opportunities as kids in neighboring, better-funded districts:

“It’s been very important in this rural county… we provide many grants to teachers where they’re able to focus on English, math, science, STEM… we also look at resiliency and career and technical education.”

Over the past two decades, the foundation has helped generate more than $173 million in combined private and state funding for Florida’s public schools, funding that directly supports teacher initiatives, classroom programs, and student enrichment.

Foundation leaders say these investments don’t just help individual classrooms; they strengthen the entire community by preparing students for their futures.

“I’ve been in the forefront of making sure grants are available for teachers here in Jefferson County because I know it’s a smaller district and the resources are not as available as they are in Leon County or some of the larger districts,” Presley said.

The Jefferson County Education Foundation continues to seek community partners and donors to expand its impact. To learn more or make a donation, contact the foundation. Click here.

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