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Jefferson County dog finds new home during adoption event

One adoption is finalized and several more are in progress after Jefferson County Animal Control brought dogs to the event at a local Tractor Supply.
Jefferson County Animal Control is taking adoptable dogs into the community
Crystal Whitman
Jefferson County Animal Control is taking adoptable dogs into the community
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JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — One adoption has been finalized following a Jefferson County Animal Control event at Tractor Supply, with several more still in progress.

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Jefferson County dog adoption event leads to new home, more placements in progress

Jefferson County Manager Douglas Baber says Jefferson County Animal Control is building momentum in its effort to find homes for adoptable dogs after a recent community event produced results.

Jefferson County reviews animal control ordinance

Baber says this month's event drew a strong turnout as Jefferson County Animal Control brought adoptable dogs out into the community.

Along with connecting dogs with potential families, the county also distributed vouchers for spay and neuter services.

Baber says animal control is now looking to build on that momentum with plans for a similar adoption event in the near future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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