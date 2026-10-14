JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Jefferson County continues cleanup and repairs following Hurricane Isaias.

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Jefferson County Continues Storm Recovery Efforts After Isaias

After Hurricane Isaias moved through the region, Jefferson County officials say recovery efforts are still underway as crews work to repair roads, clear debris, and assess damage to county facilities.

County Manager Douglas Baber said the National Guard assisted with removing immediate storm debris following the hurricane. Now, the county's road department is leading the ongoing recovery effort throughout the county.

Jefferson County maintains approximately 680 miles of roads, including about 320 miles of unpaved roadways. According to Baber, heavy rain and flooding washed out portions of some roads, creating repair needs in rural areas across the county.

"Our road department stands and remains ready and is working hard every day on the outskirts," Baber said.

County officials are also working to estimate the overall cost of storm recovery and infrastructure repairs.

Residents who encounter downed trees or roadway issues are encouraged to contact the county's road department. Officials note that county crews are not able to remove storm debris located on private property.

In addition to road damage, county buildings and parks sustained impacts from the storm.

Baber said heavy rainfall revealed roof leaks in several county facilities, including the county commission chambers, the property appraiser's office and the mosquito control building.

"The county commission chambers had some leaks. The property appraiser's offices had some leaks. Our mosquito control building had some leaks, so we're actively working to get some estimates together to get those fixed as quick as possible," Baber said.

The county's extension office also experienced water intrusion and other storm-related damage, while high winds toppled trees onto pavilions at the recreation park.

Officials are still evaluating repair costs and developing plans for restoration projects at affected facilities.

Meanwhile, road crews continue addressing downed trees, roadway damage, and other storm-related issues across Jefferson County as cleanup efforts move forward.

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