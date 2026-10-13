Jefferson County CERT volunteer answers the call during Isaias response

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — When storms threaten Jefferson County, many residents turn to emergency officials with questions about safety, road conditions and available resources.

During Isaias, volunteers with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) stepped up to help answer those calls and support local emergency operations.

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Answering the Call: Jefferson County CERT Volunteer Shares Her Hurricane Response Story

Jefferson County was among the counties included in Governor Ron DeSantis' state of emergency declaration ahead of Isaias. Inside the county's Emergency Operations Center, CERT volunteers helped field non-emergency calls from concerned residents seeking information and assistance.

Among those volunteers was Valerie Welch, a Jefferson County native who brought years of communications experience to the role. About two decades ago, Welch worked as a dispatcher for the Monticello Police Department. During the storm, she once again found herself answering phones, this time as a volunteer helping residents navigate questions and concerns while easing the workload for emergency dispatchers.

"My role was we answered phones and took messages and just tried to kind of guide and help the community," Welch said.

Welch says her connection to Jefferson County inspired her to get involved with CERT and give back to the community she calls home.

The Community Emergency Response Team program trains volunteers to assist families and neighbors before, during, and after emergencies. Volunteers receive training that helps them support emergency management efforts and serve as an additional resource when disasters impact the community.

Welch says volunteers benefit from strong support from local agencies and fellow community members.

"I don't want to say it's easy work because it's not, but we have such support from the sheriff's department and from the community that you're not out there on your own," Welch said.

Jefferson County Emergency Management sponsors the county's CERT program and also partners with the American Red Cross to provide shelter volunteer training opportunities. Officials encourage residents interested in helping during emergencies to learn more about available volunteer programs.

For information about becoming a CERT volunteer or other emergency preparedness opportunities, visit Jefferson County Emergency Management's resources and volunteer programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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