Jefferson Co. residents can learn lifesaving skills through free CERT training this month

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Jefferson County residents can sign up for a free Community Emergency Response Team training course beginning Tuesday, September 8 at Waukeenah Methodist Church.

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Jefferson County residents can learn lifesaving skills through free CERT training this September

The Community Emergency Response Team Basic Class teaches emergency response skills neighbors can use before, during, and after a disaster.

The CERT classes run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Waukeenah Methodist Church on North Church Street.

The hands-on training covers lifesaving skills, disaster response basics, and ways to help neighbors until professional help arrives. Participants will also learn how to work as part of an organized emergency response team.

CERT Volunteer Andrew Fischer says the program is a natural fit for Jefferson County.

"The one thing we can count on in Jefferson County is people helping out, and so this is a great opportunity," Fischer said.

No prior emergency experience is required to join. Fischer says the program is open to everyone, regardless of physical ability or background.

"Anyone can volunteer. We like to have anyone who can do anything whether it is answering phones, they can be out in the field with us, or distributing goods. My big thing to let everyone know is that anyone can volunteer for this. It doesn't matter your physical capacity or anything like that. Anyone can help us in ways," Fischer said.

The course runs two days a week for three weeks, with a final exercise on the last Saturday.

Trained CERT volunteers support first responders and help communities recover during emergencies, freeing up professional crews to focus on higher-priority needs.

Fischer says the program also builds something deeper within the community.

"I think the biggest thing with CERT is that it instills the small community mindset. Everyone kind of helping everyone to be prepared for things when they happen," Fischer said.

The classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays this September, with a final exercise on September 26.

Sept. 8

Sept. 10

Sept. 15

Sept. 17

Sept. 22

Sept. 24

Final exercise: Sept. 26

All sessions are held at Waukeenah Methodist Church on North Church Street from 6 to 9 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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