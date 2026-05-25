Jefferson Co. leaders review animal control ordinance amid concerns over strays

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Jefferson County commissioners are reviewing the county's animal control ordinance and discussing potential enforcement changes.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Jefferson County leaders review animal control ordinance amid stray animal concerns

The review follows growing concerns about stray animals and enforcement issues.

Officials discussed possible updates during the May 21st Board of County Commissioners meeting, with a focus on strengthening enforcement tied to the county's leash law.

Animal Control Director Cassie Griesheimer says the county is working to give officers more authority to act when animals cause harm or are neglected.

"Right now we're trying to update our ordinances so that animal control officers have more ability to hold people accountable for being negligent with their animals or for harming their animals," Griesheimer said.

Griesheimer says the county currently has no leash law, which has complicated enforcement when animals damage property or harm other animals.

"We currently do not have a lease law in the county. And that's kind of been what people fall back on if there's something that happened...What I want people to know is even though there is not a lease law, it doesn't give your dog the freedom to go to someone else's private residence and, you know, destroy property or harm their animals."

Officials noted specific incidents driving the concern.

"We do have instances of a dog going to someone's residence and killing their chickens, killing their cats," one county leader said.

No official deadline has been finalized, but discussions could continue over the next week.

Any potential ordinance updates would still need to move through the county's public process before becoming official.

Residents can view the existing animal control ordinance on the Jefferson County website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.