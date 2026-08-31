Jefferson Co. firefighters warn driveway hazards can slow emergency response

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to 2 building fires less than an hour apart earlier in August. Now firefighters are sharing an important message with the community about something most homeowners never think about: their driveway.

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Jefferson County firefighters warn driveways can slow response when every second counts

In rural Jefferson County, getting a fire truck to a burning home can be a major obstacle. Narrow or curvy driveways, overgrown trees, and gates can keep a large fire engine from getting close enough to fight a fire quickly.

Captain and Paramedic Ron Motter of Jefferson County Fire Rescue says driveway access can make or break a response.

"One of the biggest tips as far as fires and all with your house is us being able to get to your house to put the fires out. If we can't get a fire truck in there, your house is going to burn, and it's going to take us longer to put a line into your house," Motter said.

Motter described how the situation could have been far worse during one of the recent fires.

"If we would have gotten there immediately with the engine, a large amount of water we would have been done. We came back cleaned up, and then we ran out to another one. This one was a lightning strike, and fortunately the gentleman was home. He heard it, started smelling the smoke, and seeing the smoke, and called 911. Once we got there, we held the fire to the attic."

To help firefighters reach a home faster, neighbors should check for low-hanging branches, narrow turns, and locked gates — anything that could slow a fire engine down before it ever reaches the front door.

Fire Rescue also wants families to make sure smoke alarms are working and fire extinguishers are easy to reach. And with fall approaching, firefighters say now is the time to get chimneys checked and to be extra careful with outdoor fires and cooking.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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