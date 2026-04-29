Howard Academy High School to celebrate May 20th Emancipation Day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — On May 20th, the historic Howard Academy High School on Chestnut Street in Monticello will welcome the community for a special Emancipation Day observance, a gathering meant to honor not only the end of slavery in Florida but also the preservation of one of Monticello’s most treasured historic landmarks.

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Monticello School Repairs Continue Ahead of May 20 Emancipation Day Event

Organizers say the program will serve as both a commemoration of a pivotal moment in African American history and a celebration of the Howard Academy High School itself, which was a cornerstone of education for Black students in Jefferson County for

decades during segregation.

A School Steeped in History

Howard Academy High School traces its roots back to the late 19th century, when freedmen and community leaders established schools for African American youth following the Civil War. For much of the 20th century, Howard Academy stood as the central educational institution for Black students in Monticello. Generations of students walked its halls, finding not just academic instruction but also a sense of pride and community during an era when segregation deeply shaped Florida life.

Named in honor of General Oliver Otis Howard, a Union officer and later commissioner of the Freedmen’s Bureau, the school became a place of resilience and aspiration. Athletics, school plays, choir performances, and commencement ceremonies were all sources of joy and achievement, even during years when resources were limited.

Howard Academy continued serving students until desegregation and reorganization of the county school system brought changes to local education. The building, though central to many alumni’s memories, later fell into disrepair.

Restoration and Renewal

In recent years, local alumni, preservationists, and community leaders have worked to restore Howard Academy High School. Grassroots fundraising, historical grant support, and countless volunteer hours have gone into preserving its structure and reviving its role as a cultural and educational center.

Once restored, the facility will serve as a gathering space for the community, housing exhibits on local African American history, hosting educational programs, and connecting younger generations to their heritage. The Emancipation Day event is one of the flagship programs to be held in the building since its renovations.

The Meaning of May 20th in Florida

For Floridians, Emancipation Day falls on May 20th — the day in 1865 when Union Brigadier General Edward McCook stood on the steps of the Knott House in Tallahassee to announce President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to the people of Florida. Jefferson County, with its strong agricultural economy built on enslaved labor, was directly affected by the news.

“Just imagine the day that you were free. Emancipation freed our ancestors on paper, but the legacy of slavery continued in so many ways,” said President of the Community Friends of Jefferson County, Inc, Franklin Brooks.

An Invitation to the Community

The event is free and open to the public, with special invitations extended to families, educators, alumni, and residents from across Jefferson County. Organizers hope the gathering will spark conversation, foster understanding, and inspire continued preservation of the county’s African American heritage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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