The Monticello Opera House draws more than 10,000 visitors each year, and its impact goes well beyond ticket sales.

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Historic Monticello Opera House is more than a stage — it’s an economic engine for the town

Local leaders say the historic theater generates more than $100,000 in tax revenue and nearly $380,000 in household income for the region — money that flows into restaurants, shops, and overnight stays across Jefferson County.

“It really draws people to the town, and to the restaurants, to the stores — and we have quite a few patrons from faraway cities, so we generate business for our local beds and breakfasts, hotels, and motels,” said Mike Herron, Executive Director of the Monticello Opera House.

The boost is visible on Main Street. Out‑of‑town visitors dining at local restaurants such as Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant and shoppers wandering into downtown stores help small businesses see a noticeable bump on show nights.

“The Opera House does some of the best plays — and the big ones, we definitely try to work our schedule around and stay open late on those nights, because there’s people looking for stuff to do,” said Rosemary Gray, Owner of the Luckenbooth Shop. Gray says her shop often gets walk‑in customers who follow the crowd downtown, an organic pipeline that keeps retailers connected to the theater’s audience.

Herron credits the Opera House’s programming with building that dependable draw. “Playing right now is our show ‘Live and Let Spy’ — that’s one of our murder mystery theater programs that we’ve been doing for literal decades. They remain popular,” he said.

Behind the scenes, Opera House staff work tirelessly to keep theater alive in the region — booking acts, staging productions, and promoting events that bring people into town. For Monticello, the century‑old venue is more than a cultural landmark: it’s a financial lifeline that supports small businesses and reinforces the value of community support to sustain it.

As officials and business owners point out, when people come for a show, they tend to stay — and that continued local spending is why leaders say community backing is essential to keeping the Monticello Opera House thriving.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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