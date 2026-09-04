Grant helps local health clinic expand in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A new health clinic will soon make it easier for Jefferson County families to get medical care closer to home.

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Health clinic expanding in Jefferson County schools to serve students, families and residents

Bond Community Health Center received a $650,000 grant to open a clinic inside Jefferson County K-12 School. The clinic is expected to serve about 700 students and school employees, along with families and other county residents.

The clinic will provide primary and preventive care, including wellness visits and health screenings. It will help treat chronic conditions like diabetes and asthma. Maternal services, behavioral health screenings, telehealth and remote patient monitoring will also be available.

"We're not going to be simply opening up a clinic in Jefferson County we're going to be expanding our services. At Bond Community Health Center we pride ourselves in providing access to quality care for all those in our communities," Juan Vasquez, the chief operating officer of Bond Community Health Center, Inc., said.

Vasquez says the clinic is designed to be a lasting resource for the area.

"The goal is to reset a sustainable access point for healthcare that provides primary and preventative care to the community — not only the students but also the residents of Jefferson County."

Bond Community Health Center says the new clinic will especially help low-income people who do not have health insurance.

The center is partnering with the DSR Public Health Foundation to connect patients with health education and other community support.

This project is part of a larger $188 million investment in rural healthcare across Florida.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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