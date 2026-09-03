"Ghosted!" murder mystery comedy opens at Monticello Opera House Friday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A murder mystery comedy is bringing new life to downtown Monticello, and organizers hope it will bring new visitors and a boost to local businesses.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

'Ghosted!' murder mystery comedy opens at Monticello Opera House this Friday night

"Ghosted!" a haunted murder mystery comedy show, opens this Friday at 7 p.m. at the historic Monticello Opera House. Three shows will run every weekend through Sept. 20.

The show is a dinner theater production, allowing local high school students to get hands-on hospitality job experience.

The Opera House began introducing the cast this week, which includes Sara Penny Sysk, Sammy Grubbs and Martha Winters.

"Ghosted!" kicks off a 10-show season that will also include "The Crucible," "Annie," "To Kill a Mockingbird," and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Junior."

Tickets for "Ghosted!" are still available on the Monticello Opera House's website.

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