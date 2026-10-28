Domestic violence survivors in Jefferson County face unique barriers to seeking help

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — In a small community where everyone seems to know everyone, asking for help can be a difficult first step for someone experiencing domestic violence.

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Domestic violence survivors in rural Jefferson County face unique barriers to seeking help

Advocates say survivors in rural communities such as Jefferson County can face additional barriers when deciding whether to report abuse or leave an abusive situation.

Kelly O’Rourke, Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, said some survivors may worry about how others in their community will react.

“In a small rural community, people are hesitant to come out, report anything because they don’t want to become the town pariah for whatever reason,” O’Rourke said. For some survivors, leaving may also mean walking away from family, friends and the community where they have built their lives.

Local numbers show reported domestic violence offenses have fluctuated in Jefferson County. According to FDLE, 13 cases were reported in 2023, 10 in 2024, and 26 in 2025.

Florida also made changes to its domestic violence laws this year. HB 277 took effect July 1, 2026, and includes increased penalties for repeat domestic violence offenses, changes involving violations of protective injunctions, and an increase in relocation assistance available to victims. The law also requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to enter injunctions for dating and sexual violence into a statewide verification database.

Advocates say survivors don't have to navigate their next steps alone.

Susan Smith with Refuge House said survivors can reach the organization at any time.

“We want all survivors to know there is a 24-7 hotline they can call us for anything, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”Smith said Refuge House can provide counseling, assistance with injunctions, emergency shelter, and safety planning. Survivors can talk with a trained advocate about their options and receive support at their own pace.

O’Rourke said addressing domestic violence requires more than helping individual survivors. She believes the broader community also has a role.

“It’s really a community-wide problem. We have to look at it that way as well. The community as a whole, we have to come together united against this type of behavior and really hold those perpetrators accountable even in small rural communities.”For Jefferson County survivors who may be hesitant to seek help, advocates say reaching out can be the first step toward understanding what resources and options are available.

Refuge House operates a 24-hour hotline for survivors seeking assistance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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