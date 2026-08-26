Community organization improving food access for Jefferson County seniors

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A community organization in North Florida is helping seniors in Jefferson County access important resources, from food to housing to healthcare.

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Jefferson County seniors face food access challenges. Local resources offer help

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 1 in 4 Jefferson County residents is 65 or older, making senior nutrition an issue that touches families across this rural community.

In a rural county, distance can become part of the challenge of putting healthy food on the table. Limited shopping options, transportation, and access to other basic services can create additional hurdles for older neighbors.

Lisa Bretz, the executive director of Advantage Aging Solutions, says some seniors may not realize help is available until they find themselves in crisis.

"If you don't know how to access services, then you're not aware that Big Bend Transit, for example, can bring you to Tallahassee or someplace in Madison or Taylor County to take care of your grocery shopping. There are resources available that people really don't know about until they're in a crisis and need assistance," Bretz said.

Bretz says the goal is to connect seniors with those resources before they reach that point.

"About 33-percent of Jefferson County's population is made up of individuals age 60 and older. On modest to very low income, housing options are not readily available, so helping to find places that have subsidized housing, access to doctors, to groceries, to pharmacies is a bit of a challenge for some of these residents," she said.

Local programs offer everything from senior food distributions to meal services for older and homebound neighbors.

For help finding services, Florida's Elder Helpline connects people with the Area Agency on Aging or Aging and Disability Resource Center serving their community. The helpline can be reached at 1-800-963-5337.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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