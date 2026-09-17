Weekly bingo game in rural Jefferson County keeps seniors connected

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Every Tuesday morning, bingo cards come out at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library in Monticello. It's helping local seniors stay connected and healthy.

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Bingo game in rural Jefferson County keeps seniors connected, one number at a time

Advantage Aging Solutions runs Senior Connection Bingo every week, giving local seniors a chance to socialize and win prizes.

Census data shows more than 1 in 4 Jefferson County residents — 27.2% — are 65 or older. The CDC says strong social ties are linked to better physical and emotional health.

For Cindy Lou Stephenson, the weekly Bingo events are very meaningful. She first came with her sister and ended up sticking with the group. Stephenson is also a cancer survivor, and she says Tuesday mornings are her time with the people who matter most.

"I get to see friends, lots of friends, different people, and my sister," said Stephenson.

The prizes are all donated. Sometimes it's the simple things — a bingo card, a few laughs, time with a sister — that keep people coming back.

Senior Connection Bingo meets at the Monticello library every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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