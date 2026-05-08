Big Bend Hospice in Jefferson County is calling on the community to help provide vital nutrition for local hospice patients through a month-long Nutrition Shake Drive.

Big Bend Hospice Launches Nutrition Shake Drive to Support Jefferson County Patients

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For many in hospice care, eating full meals can be difficult or impossible. Meal replacements like Ensure, Boost, and Glucerna offer comfort and essential nutrients, but they are often not covered by health insurance, leaving families — especially in rural areas — to shoulder the cost themselves.

Juanice Hughes, Chair of the Jefferson County Advisory Council for Big Bend Hospice, says this drive is about lifting that burden:

“There are a lot of medical expenses. Nutritional drinks, meal replacements — they’re not covered by insurance. Families already have a lot to handle with their loved ones, and this is just a way we can reach out and help them during this period.” Organizers note that the hospice’s supply is currently low, making community donations especially important.

Kellie Wiggins, Community Educator for Big Bend Hospice, adds:

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity to do this, and we don’t do it that often. When we do, it’s because we’re low on our inventory. It’s one of those times.”

Donation Details

The Nutrition Shake Drive will run from May 11, 2026, through June 11, 2026. Donations can be dropped off at two locations in Monticello:

Big Bend Hospice Jefferson County Office

615 North Jefferson Street

Monticello, Florida

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue

57 Martin Road

Monticello, Florida

Contact: Chief Derrick Burrus at 850-342-0182 to coordinate drop-offs.

Organizers say no donation is too small, and every bottle collected will go directly to a local patient in need.

For more information, contact:

Traci Wood – (850) 878-5310 | twood@bigbendhospice.org

Juanice Hughes – acacoach@gmail.com

Big Bend Hospice has served the Big Bend region for more than 40 years, providing compassionate care to patients and families during life’s most difficult moments.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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