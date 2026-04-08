Aucilla Christian Academy expands its campus following 40% enrollment increase over six years

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Aucilla Christian Academy is seeing steady growth, with enrollment increasing by about 40% over the last six years.

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Aucilla Christian Academy expands its campus to meet a 40 percent enrollment increase over six years

School leaders say approximately 475 students are currently enrolled in Aucilla Christian Academy, as more families look for a combination of strong academics and faith-based education from pre-K through high school.

To keep up with that demand, the school has expanded its campus, adding new classroom space to accommodate more students.

Head of School Richard Finlayson says the expansion has also allowed the school to maintain smaller class sizes.

“We added a nine-classroom building that has expanded us to where we are able to have two sections per grade level…which is a real blessing,” Finlayson said.

Longtime first-grade teacher Tonya Roberts, who has been with the school for more than 30 years, says the environment goes beyond academics.

“I think I’ve been blessed to feel like I’m where God wants me to be…I get to talk to my students about Jesus every day, and that is more of a ministry than just a job,” Roberts said.

Roberts says while enrollment has increased, smaller class sizes remain a priority.

“We’ve got two sections of first grade now," she said. "And actually in our elementary school, we have two sections of each grade, which has allowed us to have smaller class sizes but more students overall."

She says that structure allows teachers to spend more time working individually with students.

“I have 17 students in my classroom," Roberts added. "We have a lot of teaching time, and I feel like I’m able to get around and help individual students."

The school also participates in Florida’s Step Up for Students scholarship program, which helps families offset tuition costs — averaging around $12,000 per year.

With admissions season underway, school leaders say it’s not too late for families to apply.

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