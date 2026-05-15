A Jefferson County farmer's near-fatal fall fuels push for farm safety awareness event

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — A Jefferson County farmer is using a life-changing accident to push for stronger farm safety awareness, ahead of an upcoming Farm Bureau Safety Day, bringing together farmers and first responders.

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Jefferson County farmer's near-fatal fall fuels push for farm safety awareness event

Jefferson County farmer Earnest Fulford says farm safety became personal after a serious accident in 2018 changed his life.

Fulford, Co-owner of Fulford Farms, was rushing to move peanuts ahead of Hurricane Michael in 2018 when he fell nearly 15 feet from the top of a peanut trailer. The fall severely injured his shoulder and wrist and caused memory loss.

He is now using his experience to push for stronger farm safety awareness.

"I grew up on a farm, and my grandpa and Dad kind of taught me at an early age to be careful around this equipment, but you get caught up in your everyday things and kind of forget about safety, sometimes it's good to have a reminder to be proactive about being careful," Fulford said.

Farm accidents can happen in seconds, and local farmers say safety reminders are critical, especially during busy planting and harvesting seasons.

Fulford says an upcoming Farm Bureau Farm Safety Day on May 22nd will focus on helping young farmers, ranchers, women in agriculture, and emergency crews recognize hazards before accidents happen.

"The farm safety event is also geared towards young farmers and ranchers that are just getting into ag, and for the women in Ag that are heavily involved, they are very important, I think about my wife's role in keeping everything going," Fulford said.

The event will feature demonstrations and presentations focused on recognizing hazards and preventing injuries in agricultural environments. It will also help first-responders and emergency personnel better understand what they could encounter when responding to farm accidents involving heavy equipment or chemicals.

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