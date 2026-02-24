Working Class Wednesday event expands to Gadsden County with Black History Edition

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A networking event known for connecting entrepreneurs in Tallahassee is now expanding into Gadsden County.

Working Class Wednesday is bringing its Black History Edition to Quincy, with a purpose that goes beyond celebration.

In a small community like Gadsden County, local businesses are the backbone of the economy.

The event is designed to create visibility, spark partnerships, and encourage residents to invest in businesses in their own backyard.

Nicole Everett, host of Conversation with Nicole and Working Class Wednesday, said local support is essential to keeping small businesses alive.

"Small business are the heart of our community, and it's important for us to support what we want to keep. And if we don't support it, it will not be around. We've seen many small business close during the pandemic and just as a result of not getting the support that they so richly needed to do well and to thrive. So we want the business to thrive in our area and to do well," Everett said.

The event will feature local vendors, community leaders, and opportunities to network, all aimed at keeping dollars circulating locally.

Jimmy Fasig, who has been attending these events since 2018 and has sponsored the event many times a year, said support and connection are critical for long-term growth.

"Almost everytime I go, I get to talk to people who have legal questions for me, and I love that. But what I love the most is getting to know, getting to meet the people that are in the community...I get to see what's out there and who I can support," Fasig said.

Fasig is a senior partner at Fasig and Brooks Law Office.

For organizers, bringing Working Class Wednesday to Quincy is about access, making sure small business owners in Gadsden County have the same opportunities to connect and grow. They hope this is just the start of creating more consistent opportunities for entrepreneurs in the county, because when small businesses succeed, the entire community benefits.

The Working Class Wednesday Black History Edition is free and open to everyone. It starts at 6 p.m. on February 25th at CJ's Kitchen in Quincy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

