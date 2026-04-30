GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Polls opened Tuesday for municipal races across Quincy, Havana, and Gretna, where voters decided key local leadership positions.

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Voters in Quincy, Havana, and Gretna decide local leadership races as turnout remains low

In Quincy, voters re-elected Mayor Beverly Nash, continuing current leadership in the city.

In Havana, residents selected new council member John Bryant, bringing a fresh voice to city government.

In Gretna, voters elected new Commissioner Dexter Wright, adding new leadership to help guide the city forward.

Wright says these races play a major role in shaping each community.

"I just think that the citizens have to understand that the local is right at their pay grade. The presidentials and some of the state elections, it's somewhat above your pay grade to where it has to trickle down to the small communities like ourselves over here in Gretna, Florida. But the citizens have to be more aware that their voice is important."

While the outcomes are now decided, turnout across the county remained low. In Quincy, only about 193 people cast ballots out of a population of roughly 8,000.

Kenya Williams, the Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections, says that number is actually typical for municipal elections in Gadsden County, where turnout is consistently lower than in larger races.

"One thing that I want the people of Gadsden County to know is that when you get out and make a vote, that is the only way that you have a voice. If you do not vote, you do not have a voice. Your only voice is when you make it to the polls and put your decisions and your voice on paper. That is when it matters."

Even with fewer voters, these elections have a direct impact on everyday life. City leaders make decisions on issues like public safety, infrastructure, and community development — right in residents' own neighborhoods.

Officials say many people don't always realize how much influence local government has on their daily lives. Election officials say even though turnout in local races is typically low, they still encourage residents to get involved, emphasizing that these decisions are made at home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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