GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Em's Cafe is opening its doors in Quincy on March 28, bringing the city its only coffee spot.

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Veteran-owned Em's Cafe opens its doors in Quincy as the city's only coffee shop built entirely by family

The veteran-owned shop, located in the plaza in front of Walmart, represents a vision brought to life through hard work, creativity, and family support.

The family behind the business completely built and designed the space. The shop features a wide selection of items, including coffee, tea, pastries, and Italian ice, giving the community a place to gather.

"I want them to feel home," said Dr. Marsha Donaldson. "I want them to feel welcomed and I want them to feel the love of the community. That’s why it was so important connecting with individuals that I went to school with that were interested in our vision and the cafe and everything that we're doing. So I took special consideration, who to bring on the team at what specific time."

From the interior design to the smallest details, the family carefully thought out everything. The space includes artwork on the walls designed by graphic designer and family friend Mark Hopkins, adding a unique and personal touch.

As opening day approaches, emotions are running high. The owners' father took in the moment, seeing the work he helped his children build finally come together.

"I am so proud of these two right here. They come in with an idea. A wonderful idea and we did our best to give them what they want," Jimmy Lee Donaldson said.

"To the team that is waiting to serve the community. You all better get ready because we are going to change the face of Quincy. Not just through coffee but through people," Earl Gray said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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