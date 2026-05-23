Summer academy in Gadsden County helping students get ahead

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Some students in Gadsden County are choosing to ditch summer break to get ahead in high school through Gadsden County High School's Summer Jaguar Academy.

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Summer Jaguar Academy helps Gadsden County students earn credits and get ahead

The summer academy was created to help students stay academically focused while providing additional support in the classroom.

Administrators say the program is designed for students who may need credit recovery as well as students who want to get ahead academically.

"It gives them an opportunity to sit in with those teachers and receive that extra help that they need. So when it comes time for the state assessment for the EOC or the SAT or the ACT or the COT, they have a great sense of confidence knowing that 'Hey, I received that extra help I need and now I can progress further,'" Assistant Principal Jonathan Wilson said.

Teachers involved in the academy say smaller class settings during the summer can help students receive more one-on-one instruction and support.

"It also gives them a lot of opportunity to get some additional support, you know. And it's a lot more — the class sizes will be a little bit smaller, so there's a little bit more opportunity for one-on-one with those students," Dean of 9th and 10th Grade Students Beverly Faxon-Burnett said.

School officials say transportation and lunch services will also be provided to help students consistently attend the program.

The academy will operate from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. throughout the summer session, which runs from June 8 to July 9.

"I'm just eager to see what the summer entails, not only for the students, but for us as teachers to see how the students are responsive to doing work over the summer and seeing how us as teachers and educators can help kids grow over the summer," math teacher Daryl Wymes said.

School leaders say the academy is part of a larger effort to expand academic opportunities for students across Gadsden County.

To find more information and register to attend the academy, click here.

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