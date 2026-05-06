Seniors in Gadsden County celebrate Mother's Day with community tea party

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A community tea party gave senior mothers in Gadsden County a chance to step away from their daily routines and celebrate Mother's Day together.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Senior women in Gadsden County celebrated ahead of Mother's Day at community event

Organizers say the event gave seniors an opportunity to reflect on motherhood, family, and community.

Mother's Day is consistently ranked among the top five most celebrated holidays in the United States, according to national consumer surveys.

For some seniors, the event held special meaning because their families are not nearby.

"I'm one of those mothers. My children aren't here in Gadsden County, so it really helps me. I'm very inspired by this group and by the activities that we do here. So it's very, very important," Patricia Tennell said.

Tennell and other attendees say moments like this help strengthen bonds and create a sense of belonging among older residents who may not always have regular social gatherings.

Senior Coordinator Akirria Robinson says the event was designed with those seniors in mind.

"It's a beautiful opportunity to give seniors whose children have kind of moved on and moved away. The opportunity to come and fellowship and be celebrated in the physical, because I know they receive phone calls and love. But it's nice to have somewhere to actually be and come in and indulge in that feeling," Robinson said.

Robinson says the goal is to continue creating spaces where seniors feel seen, valued, and connected throughout the year. She adds that events like this not only celebrate mothers, but also help preserve community ties, giving seniors a chance to share their stories, build friendships, and stay engaged.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.