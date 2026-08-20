GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Parents and community members in Gadsden County are weighing in on the identity of a new K-8 school, casting votes on the school's name, mascot and colors.

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Rosalyn West Smith School of Excellence leads name vote for new Gadsden County K-8 school

The Gadsden County School District gave the community an opportunity Wednesday night to vote on the proposed options. The voting period remains open through the end of this week.

The current front-runner for the school's name is Rosalyn West Smith School of Excellence. The Warriors are leading the vote for mascot, and the top colors so far are navy blue, teal and silver.

While community input will help determine which options move forward, the school board will have the final decision on the school's name.

Principal Thelma Hickman said the process is about giving everyone a stake in the school's future.

"This is their school too. The name the mascot and the colors will become apart of the identity and the history of the new school. I want students families and the community to have a voice in creating the identity and feel a sense of ownership and pride," Hickman said.

For some families, the moment carries special meaning. Gadsden County grandparent Anitria Daniels said watching the process unfold has been meaningful for her family.

"They get the opportunity to see. They saw the old school and now they get to see how everything happens from the beginning till the full new school," Daniels said.

Students are also paying attention. Gadsden County student Alexa Vazquez said her parent's hope is simple.

"She wants it to be good and happy," Vazquez said.

The new campus is expected to bring together students in a modern K-8 learning environment. After the voting period closes, the school board will have the community's feedback to consider as it moves toward a final decision.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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