GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — As Isaias moves through the region, some businesses around the Quincy Square are choosing to stay open to give people on the road — including those evacuating — a place to stop and get a hot meal.

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Quincy Square restaurants are staying open during Isaias to give evacuees and travelers a place to eat

Big Papa's Chop House will be open Friday until 8::00 p.m. The restaurant told me it wants to be a place where people who are evacuating can stop, take a break, and get a meal while they're on the road.

Burned Beards will also remain open until 9:00 p.m., or until the restaurant loses power.

Both businesses are keeping their regular hours as long as conditions allow.

"We're just trying to stay open and be there for our residents and people who are evacuating so that they will have a place to eat. While they are on the road. Just trying to stay open as long as we can, and we plan on staying open through tonight."

Marilyn Owens said.

Customers will still have access to local food options into the evening as long as conditions allow the businesses to operate safely.

For these restaurants, the decision to stay open comes as people are making last-minute decisions about whether to stay home or get out before conditions change.

For those already on the road, having a local restaurant open could mean one more chance to get a hot meal before reaching their destination.

Local businesses say they'll continue watching the conditions and their power supply as the storm moves through. If you're traveling Friday, make sure you're checking conditions before you head out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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