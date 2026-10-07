GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Quincy is working to hire six more police officers and expand its surveillance camera network as crime data shows the city has a higher crime rate than most communities in Florida.

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Quincy seeks to hire more officers and expand surveillance cameras as crime rate tops most of Florida

According to NeighborhoodScout, using 2024 crime data released by the FBI, Quincy has a combined violent and property crime rate of about 29 crimes per 1,000 residents.

More than 92% of Florida communities have a lower crime rate than Quincy.

City leaders say they want to make sure police have the resources they need.

Mayor Robin Wood says the department needs about six more officers to reach full staffing.

"If we could see more presence by the police officers I think citizens will have a sense of safety and they will feel safer if you could see the police officer patrolling through some of the neighborhoods. They are doing a good job with what they have but we really want to beef that up," Wood said.

Wood says community safety is a top priority for the city commission, and that a large portion of the city's budget goes toward police.

She says she doesn't want a future emergency to be made worse because the city didn't have the money or resources to respond.

The city is also looking to expand its surveillance camera network. Quincy already has cameras throughout the city, including cameras on light poles. Wood says more cameras are essential — especially while the department works to reach full staffing.

She clarifies these are not Flock cameras, but surveillance cameras that can give officers another tool to help monitor the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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