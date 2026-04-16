GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Lauren House, a Pre-K teacher at Stewart Street Elementary School in Quincy, is currently in second place in the nationwide America’s Favorite Teacher competition.

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Quincy Pre-K teacher Lauren House reaches second place in America's Favorite Teacher national contest

With 15 years of teaching experience, House has become a source of pride for Quincy and the surrounding community. The contest allows the public to vote for educators who make a lasting impact in and out of the classroom, highlighting teachers who dedicate their careers to shaping students’ lives.

“Growing up I always played or pretend to be a teacher. I wrote all on the wall all on my bunk beds. I just always knew that I was going to be a teacher. I always wanted to make a difference in somebody’s life. I always wanted to be an advocate for a smaller kid,” House said.

For House, teaching has always been about building relationships that last far beyond the classroom. Her goal is to create a space where students feel supported, encouraged, and confident in themselves. Over her 15 years in education, she has worked to ensure every student feels seen, valued, and capable of success.

Stewart Street Elementary Principal Christopher Germany talked to me about the growth he has seen in her over the years.

“She began to blossom into this well-rounded teacher. She is also our team lead for Pre-K. And she has just been a instrumental part in helping move this school to success," Germany said.

If selected as the winner, House will receive a $25,000 cash prize, a feature in Reader’s Digest, and a trip for two to Hawaii. The prize package is designed to honor educators and highlight the importance of teaching across the country.

You are able to vote once a day until May 21st. You can do so by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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