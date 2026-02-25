Quincy Porchfest returns March 21st with live music, local flavor, and small business spotlight

Quincy Porchfest is returning to downtown Quincy, bringing thousands of visitors to the square and giving local small businesses a major boost.

The annual festival features a wide range of musical genres, including Americana, blues, funk, soul, and rock. This year, organizers have added an appearance from American Idol star Big Ron Wilson, who will perform on the courthouse grounds.

Beyond the music, the event plays a significant role in supporting the small businesses that call downtown Quincy home.

Bridgette Rankin, owner of Burned Beard, said the festival benefits everyone involved.

"I think that it is such a benefit to everyone involved because even the people coming from out of town get to witness and be a part of something that doesn't happen everywhere everyday and so I think that its just a unique situation we could utilize more and more of and I think the more people see the more they are happy to come out and participate."

Burned Beard has only been open about 6 months, but the owners were part of the festival even before opening their doors. Last year, they set up a table on the square, offering samples of beer and drinks to introduce themselves to the community and build excitement ahead of their grand opening. Now, they are looking forward to welcoming those same familiar faces back through their doors.

Davey Owens, owner of Big Papa's Chophouse, said events like Porchfest are crucial for keeping the local economy thriving.

"I think last year we had over 2,000 people come to town to enjoy the music, and that brings more people to Quincy, and they are able to try our resturants and our shopping."

Business owners say what makes Porchfest special isn't just the music — it's the sense of community. For one day, neighbors, families, and visitors come together to celebrate local talent, support small businesses, and enjoy everything downtown Quincy has to offer.

Quincy Porchfest is scheduled for March 21 at noon. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, explore the square, and support local shops and restaurants while enjoying the music.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

