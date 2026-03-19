GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Quincy is turning into a big stage this weekend as Quincy Porchfest brings live music to the heart of downtown.

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Quincy Porchfest brings live music and 15 local performers to historic downtown porches this weekend

Organizers say 15 performers are set to play scattered across the area, including on the porches of some of Quincy’s historic homes. Washington Street will be the only road closed for the event, but the experience goes far beyond a single block.

Joshua Kever, executive director for Quincy Mainstreet, said it takes a full year of fundraising to make the event happen, with support from the organization helping to bring in both talent and visitors.

"We have Big Ron Wilson who was on American Idol," said Kever. "He's going to be playing on the court house steps. We also have Thursday Night Music Club who will be playing at the Leaf Theater, and also we have Del Suggs who will be hosted on a porch as well this year," .

"We have several events throughout the year, twilight concerts," said Kever. "We have a tour of homes. We have fundraising events, benefit dinners. Just anything we can do to raise money and sponsorships for Porchfest, which is an entirely free event for the community."

Beyond the organized stages, some neighbors are opening up their own porches, turning their front yards into gathering spots for music and connection," said Kever.

I spoke with Mark Cross, who has been participating in Porchfest for three years. He told me about opening up his yard to the community.

"It’s wonderful to have everybody in the yard," said Cross. "To me, I think it brings that community out, but also at the same time it shows how many people actually like to support the local arts and the local artist, and it really, in my opinion, gives you a self satisfaction just seeing everyone line up. I think I'll have two and a half hours of people in my yard this next time."

Organizers say the event not only highlights local talent but also gives a boost to nearby shops and restaurants, which will stay open throughout the weekend. They are encouraging everyone to come out, explore downtown, and enjoy the music from porch to porch.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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