Quincy neighbors concerned about frequent power outages affecting seniors with medical equipment

Residents near Sikes Street say they received no advance notice from the utility department about power interruptions.
TATYANA PURIFOY
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Neighbors in a Quincy neighborhood near Sikes Street are raising concerns about recent power outages that have been affecting the area without advance notice from the utility department.

Residents say the power goes out frequently, and they receive no notifications about the outages from utility officials. The situation is particularly worrying for the many seniors living in the neighborhood who depend on oxygen machines and other medical equipment to survive.

One neighbor described having to sit in their car until power is restored to stay warm during the recent cold weather.

Gadsden County Neighborhood Reporter Tatyana Purifoy is speaking with the Director of the Quincy Utility Department about this issue and how they handle power outages.

Check back for more details about this developing story.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

