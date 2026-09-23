GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — CRA funding is heading to 22 Quincy businesses, with additional grants helping pay for home and downtown improvements across Gadsden County.

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Quincy CRA funding set to reach 22 businesses as home and downtown improvements expand

The Community Redevelopment Agency is preparing to distribute money to 22 businesses for equipment and facility upgrades. The program is designed to help local businesses take on improvements that can otherwise be expensive.

Back in 2024, Kena Bwembya, the Owner of Bwembya's Market, received a CRA grant to help make improvements to her business. She said the funding allowed her business to make changes that would have been harder to do on her own.

"I think it's awesome that the city and the CRA are working towards letting the businesses thrive in such a way that maybe they haven't been able to do in previous years. Their hope is crucial. I really hope they understand how helpful and appreciative it is when they reach out like this," Bwembya said.

The CRA is also working on home improvement projects, with several contractors already completing work.

The changes extend into Downtown Quincy as well. Renovations are underway at Andy Gay Park, including work on the bandstand and stage, drainage, lighting, and new walls. Plans are also in the works for multiple phases of improvements along Washington Street.

The projects are at different stages, but the funding is being used across the community — from individual businesses and homes to public spaces and downtown improvements. As more of these projects move forward, residents and business owners will begin to see where that funding is making a difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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