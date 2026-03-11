Quincy church offers free pickleball lessons to keep kids active and connected

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A Quincy church is giving kids in the community a place to stay active, make friends, and learn a new sport every Tuesday afternoon.

Centenary United Methodist Church is offering pickleball lessons for kids, giving them a chance to try out one of the country's fastest-growing sports while building relationships with others in the community.

Lead Pastor Danielle Upton says the program is designed to benefit both kids and their parents.

"It's an opportunity for parents to be able to take a little break let their kiddos burn off some energy. Have some fun. It's a great opportunity to fellowship. We provide a little snack and drink each time, and it's a good time. I think all the kids really like it. And they've been building relationships with each other which is valuable to us," Upton said.

During the lessons, kids learn the basics of the game—from serving the ball to working together on the court. Church leaders say they want to help kids unplug from their phones, stay active, and develop new skills while making friends and building confidence.

Kid pickleball participant Caleb Upton says the program is one of several ways he likes to stay active.

"I take my mom's phone all the time, but I still come out here sometimes play basketball…just come out here and do the monkey bars or anything that I can really find that is fun," Caleb Upton said.

With spring break approaching, church leaders say activities like this can also offer a healthy outlet for kids while they are out of school. For many of the children who come out each week, it is also a chance to be part of a community.

The pickleball lessons are held every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church and are open to kids in the Quincy community.

