GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Quincy is set to become a central hub for agricultural support in Gadsden County with the groundbreaking of a new USDA facility designed to connect local farmers with federal resources in one location.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Quincy breaks ground on new USDA facility to bring agricultural resources to Gadsden County farmers

The Gadsden County Development Council, working with the City of Quincy, broke ground on the new USDA facility, which will include a 6,300-square-foot office and 10,000 square feet of equipment storage. The center is designed to bring federal agriculture services directly into the county, making it easier for local farmers to access farm loans, crop assistance programs, conservation planning, and disaster relief services.

Patrick McShane, manager of McShane Capitol, said the facility addresses a gap that leaves some rural farmers without nearby access to USDA services.

"Some counties don't have service centers they might have to travel 40 miles. It's good for the employees that work for USDA to be able to visit farmers at their farms to do soil testing to really know who the farmers are in the community and provide those resources locally."

Officials say the benefits extend beyond the farming community. Strong farms support local jobs, supply food to markets, and contribute to the county's overall economy — making agriculture a key part of life for both farmers and non-farmers in the region.

Robbie Jones, Gadsden County Extension Director, said the facility will serve as a one-stop shop for farmers seeking federal support.

"Becoming more of a one-stop shop for those farmers so they can get to those resources from USDA that keep them able to fund those projects and those programs that help them continue their conservation work and help the practices that keep them profitable and keep them in business and farming."

The new facility will give farmers in Gadsden County better access to the tools and support they need to stay competitive and grow their operations, including programs that help farmers secure funding, recover from natural disasters, and improve conservation. Leaders say the facility will help strengthen Quincy's role in supporting agriculture across Gadsden County for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.