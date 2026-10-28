GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County is one step closer to getting a new EMS facility after Quincy city commissioners approved five acres of land on Joe Adams Road for the project Tuesday night.

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Quincy approves five acres for new Gadsden County EMS facility

The property is owned by the City of Quincy, and the approval moves the proposal forward as local leaders work toward a shared goal of improving emergency medical services for residents.

Quincy Mayor Dr. Robin Wood said the city and county have a common interest in getting the project completed.

“We all have the same goal. We want to see the emergency operating center here, the land is there it is available it is for a great cause and I think us working together is going to benefit our citizens overall,” Wood said.

The proposed facility would house all of Gadsden County's ambulances, which are currently stationed at a location just off Highway 90.

The location has been a point of discussion for county leaders, who have expressed concerns about potential delays if they had to restart the site evaluation process at the previously approved location next to the hospital.

Now that Quincy has approved the land, the proposal will go back to the Gadsden County Commission for consideration at its next meeting.

If the county approves it, the city and county attorneys will work together to prepare the necessary paperwork to move the project forward.

Gadsden County Vice Chairman Ronterious Green said continued cooperation between the two governments is important because the project affects residents across the community.

“I concur whole heartedly with Commissioner Stephens as it relates to the possibility of the city and the county continuing from this point on to work together because at the end of the day it affects all of our citizens in the city,” Green said.

County Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins also emphasized the importance of maintaining that partnership.

“I look forward to this continued partnership and collaboration as we work together for the better of our citizens here in Gadsden County,” Simpkins said.

The nearly $4 million project has a September 2027 deadline. County leaders are working to keep the project on schedule as they take the next steps toward establishing a permanent home for the county's ambulance operations.

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