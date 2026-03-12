Pine Grove Park in Quincy set to open with grand opening celebration Saturday

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Pine Grove Park in Quincy is ready to welcome the community back after months of improvements and neighborhood effort to revitalize the space.

The park sits on the former grounds of Pine Grove School, which closed in 1970, and has long served as a gathering place for families in the St. Hebron community. Now, with new amenities and renewed community investment, the space has taken on a new purpose — giving families a place to connect, play, and spend time together.

Gadsden County Commissioner District 2 Alonzetta Simpkins said: "Thank you. Thank you to the commission. Thank you to the community for pushing for it to give them somewhere to call home."

The updated park features a basketball court, pickleball court, a walking trail, and pavilions where families can gather. Community leaders say the project is about creating a safe and welcoming place for people of all ages.

Charles Flowers, president of the Community of Concerned Citizens, said: "Certainly, we want to promote healthy lifestyles and so this park gives us an opportunity for the children the family all adults what ever age group can come out there are activities that are available for each one to enjoy right here in the park in this community."

Leaders say they hope the improvements bring even more people together and give the community a place to stay active and connected.

The grand opening celebration is set for Saturday at 11 a.m., where community members will get their first chance to enjoy the new park together.

