GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A missing persons case has become a homicide investigation, and authorities are asking the public for help.

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Patrick Kelly Jr. homicide investigation: Gadsden County authorities ask public for help

Patrick Kelly Jr., 18, was reported missing in Tallahassee in April 2025. He was last seen near Jackson Bluff Road, and days later, his body was found in the Ochlockonee River in Gadsden County. At the time, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office began a death investigation.

Now, more than a year later, the case has taken a new direction. Authorities are investigating Kelly's death as a homicide.

Crime Solvers is offering a reward between $500 and $5,000 for information that could help investigators. Authorities say even a small piece of information could help them determine what happened.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate Kelly's death. Anyone with information is asked to call 850-574-TIPS.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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