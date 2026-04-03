GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Shawanna Moye is the new Quincy Parks and Recreation director.

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She grew up in Quincy and brings experience from Gadsden County Parks and Recreation and the Boys and Girls Club. Moye wants local youth to have more opportunities to connect and grow.

New Quincy Parks and Recreation director Shawanna Moye brings fresh programs and pride to local youth

"The Parks and Recreation Department has just been a huge part of my life. You know this was actually the first place I went to summer camp. The first job I actually had was a camp counselor and as one of the field operators. So the place is just near and dear to my heart," Moye said.

She is introducing programs like a youth soccer league and an adult kickball league, aiming to create fun spaces for kids and families alike.

Her vision comes to life this Friday with a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt, drawing 500 registered participants. Moye said events like these give kids a chance to come together, make friends, and enjoy healthy activities outside the home.

"The vision that I have is just to bring the sense of pride back to the city of Quincy and the Parks and Recreation Department. Anytime anyone discusses anything about sports when it comes to the city of Quincy, there is just a sense of pride that we have for this area. And not only with just sports but things that are non-sports related," Moye said.

Volunteers are also playing a big role. A group of 50 recreation center volunteers helps make events and programs run smoothly, while giving young people hands-on experience and mentorship opportunities.

"It’s very important, especially if you want to be like a doctor or work with young kids. It taught me a lot of things, like how to be patient. It taught me how to move forward in different situations, and it’s very important, especially if you want to be around or teach or do anything with youth," Omarion Doyle said.

Moye said these additions are just the beginning, with more programs and events planned to help youth stay active, connected, and engaged.

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