GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A new exhibit at the Havana History Museum is exploring the history of the Miccosukee Tribe and its connection to Gadsden County.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

New Miccosukee exhibit at Havana History Museum explores tribe's deep roots in Gadsden County

Organizers say it is the first Miccosukee exhibit of its kind in North Florida.

Before Florida became a state, Miccosukee people lived throughout parts of North Florida, including areas near present-day Gadsden County. According to museum officials, an 1824 survey documented Miccosukee villages in the Quincy area, making the tribe an important part of the region's early history.

Laura White, event manager for the Havana History and Heritage Museum, said the tribe's presence in the area runs deep.

"They had villages here the Seminole and the Miccosukee there were actually several natives… Indigenous people, I should say, in the area and so they were living, thriving and surviving here," said White.

The exhibit features photographs, artwork, clothing, and cultural items that all belong to a living member of the Miccosukee Tribe. Museum leaders say the collection offers visitors a rare opportunity to learn about both the tribe's past and its continued presence in Florida today.

White said the depth of the tribe's history in the region — and the nature of the artifacts on display — stood out to her.

"They can actually pre date themselves back to the 1500's in the area," said White. "So that was great news to me. And then another thing about the artifacts belonging to living members of the tribe I thought that was very intriguing because in some cases museums are displaying artifacts that aren't of the living."

Organizers hope the exhibit helps connect residents with a piece of local history that is often overlooked. Museum leaders say understanding the area's Native history is an important part of understanding Gadsden County itself.

A Miccosukee historian will also visit the museum Saturday to discuss the tribe's history and its ties to Gadsden County.

The exhibit is open to the public through June 30 at the Havana History Museum.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.