GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Strong relationships between law enforcement and the community aren't built only during emergencies — they're built through everyday conversations.

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Midway Police Department hosts "Brunch with the Blue" to build community ties

That's the idea behind the Midway Police Department's "Brunch with the Blue," an opportunity for residents to meet officers in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Department leaders say face-to-face conversations help break down barriers, build trust and give community members a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers who serve their neighborhoods.

The department hopes those connections will strengthen communication, encourage collaboration and create partnerships that continue long after the brunch is over.

Brunch with the Blue begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at Talon Tactical Outfitters in Midway. The Midway Police Department encourages residents to stop by, enjoy breakfast and connect with officers.

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