GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Residents and city leaders in Midway gathered Thursday to celebrate 40 years since the city's incorporation, honoring the people, moments and growth that have helped shape it over four decades.

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Midway marks 40 years of growth, community and progress with Ruby Celebration

Since becoming a city in 1986, Midway has seen significant growth in its business and industrial sectors. One development was expected to bring about 200 jobs to the city, while a 19-acre business campus was also completed at Hammock Creek Commerce Park.

Midway Mayor Pro-Tem Nandrycka King Albert reflected on what the milestone means for the city and its place in the region.

"We've been recognized as a small city but there is grandness connected to the city of Midway. We are the gateway city to Gadsden County. And retrospect that makes us a big city. Why not go out grand. Why not celebrate this community and what it means to Gadsden County."

Those developments are part of a larger transformation Midway has experienced since 1986, as new businesses and investment have made their way into the city.

For many, however, the most meaningful part of the milestone is the community itself — the people who have lived in Midway, raised families there and helped shape the city over the last 40 years.

Vicki Muse Johnson, a committee member for the Ruby Celebration, said the event carries a deeper purpose.

"What we're doing is making sure we leave something behind to help empower our next generation because what we do today definitely impacts and affects those that are coming behind us."

The celebration is about more than marking a date on the calendar. It is a chance for people who have called Midway home to come together, remember the city's history and recognize those who helped it grow.

Forty years after its incorporation, Midway is using Thursday's celebration to honor the community that got it here — while looking toward the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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