GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The City of Midway is moving forward with construction of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Dover Road, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Highway 90.

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Midway begins construction on traffic signal at dangerous intersection on Hwy 90

The intersection has been the site of multiple crashes, raising questions about whether drivers have enough time and space to safely move through the area. We reached out to FDOT to get details on the number of crashes at that location but had not heard back by the time of this report.

"You got people coming down this highway, and some of them do not slow down. And it's very dangerous for folks so I'm really happy today that we can do something about that," Eugene Lamb, a Midway resident, said.

The new signal will give drivers a controlled way to move through the intersection — including when traffic can enter, cross, or turn.

City leaders say the project is about more than just adding a traffic light. It is intended to improve visibility and create a more predictable flow of traffic for people who live nearby and those traveling through Midway.

"The most important part is safety because this has been a very dangerous intersection here for folks trying to come off of Martin Luther King and cross over to Dover Road it has been very congested, especially during rush hour," Henry Grant, Midway city manager, said.

The project is fully funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Once complete, the signal is expected to provide an added safety measure at an intersection where crashes have already been a concern.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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