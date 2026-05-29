GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Mental health professionals from Gadsden County and the surrounding area will gather on Saturday for a discussion focused on community and connection.

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Mental health professionals to gather in Gadsden County for community wellness discussion

The event, hosted by Mayor Pro Tem Nandrycka King Albert, will bring together therapists, counselors, and other mental health professionals to network, share ideas, and discuss the challenges facing mental health services in local communities.

The conversation comes as mental health remains a concern in Gadsden County.

According to data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program, nearly 1 in 5 adults in the county report experiencing frequent mental distress — a rate higher than the Florida average.

Organizers say the discussion is intended to help strengthen relationships among mental health professionals and continue conversations about supporting mental wellness in the community. They also hope conversations like this one can help strengthen local support systems and improve access to mental health resources.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Midway Fire Station.

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