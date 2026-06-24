GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Child food insecurity in the Big Bend area has driven local businesses and neighbors to take action. The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation has spent the past 8 years addressing that need through a summer feeding program, consistently providing 50 to 80 hot meals to Gadsden County youth.

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Local businesses and neighbors fight food insecurity for Big Bend area youth

Local businesses and neighbors are taking a stand against food insecurity in the Big Bend area.

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation has spent the past 8 years providing meals to children through its summer feeding program, consistently delivering 50 to 80 meals to Gadsden County youth with community support.

On Wednesday, foundation President Tim Mosley picked up dozens of meals from Big Randy's in Woodville.

Mosley said the initiative started after witnessing children in need firsthand, and that the foundation needs more donations to maximize its impact.

"I've known several kids that was hungering and we just went and got food and delivered it to them. And so I started the initiative saying, hey, if we're going to serve these kids, let's give them the best of the best. Let's give them a hot meal. Let's give them something that they don't have in their neighborhood," Mosley said.

Those interested in donating can reach the foundation through its Facebook page.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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