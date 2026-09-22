GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County residents filed a lawsuit on September 21st challenging whether Michael Brown complied with Florida's resign-to-run law before qualifying to run for County Commission District 4.

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Lawsuit challenges Michael Brown's eligibility for Gadsden County Commission District 4 seat

The lawsuit was filed by Gadsden County residents Chrissy Shorter Arnold and Ka'Jhirah-Ifa Holt. They argue Brown did not properly resign from his position as supervisor and chairman of the Gadsden County Soil and Water Conservation District before seeking the commission seat.

Florida's resign-to-run law requires an elected official seeking another office with overlapping terms to submit a written resignation at least 10 days before qualifying begins, according to the Florida Legislature website.

Brown's candidate oath for District 4 was received by the supervisor of elections on June 3rd. According to the lawsuit, Brown continued to be identified as a supervisor and chairman in district meeting records from June and July.

Shorter Arnold said the case is not about Brown personally.

"It is not personal about Michael. He's a good dude from my advantage point, but good dude made a mistake, and it's a costly mistake that could cost the Democratic this whole entire election. It should be a lesson learned for next time, but this time he should just remove himself instead of us having to go through all of this."

The Democratic primary was held August 18th and certified August 20th. The plaintiffs say they later requested records about Brown's resignation. The lawsuit states those records did not establish when a resignation had been submitted.

A resignation letter identified in the case was stamped received by the supervisor of elections on September 3rd, with an effective date of November 2nd.

The plaintiffs acknowledge their lawsuit was filed after the normal 10-day election-contest deadline.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to determine whether Brown complied with the law and whether his candidacy is affected. No ruling has been issued in the case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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