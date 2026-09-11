GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A small lake in Quincy is attracting competitors from across the globe this weekend, as the Lake 38 Pro-Am brings skiers from 13 countries to Gadsden County.

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Lake 38 Pro-Am in Quincy draws skiers from 13 countries for free weekend competition

The Lake 38 Pro-Am has been bringing competitors to Quincy since 2019, drawing skiers at different levels — from amateurs to professionals.

For tournament organizer Rick Fenton, hosting the competition has become part of what makes the location stand out.

"We want to grow this sport for everyone," Fenton said. "Starting from those who have never skied before as well as growing the competitive side but really from the beginning. We have a child as young as 9 skiing all the way up to a woman the age of 78 with the amateurs."

The tournament has returned to Lake 38 year after year, bringing new competitors and returning skiers to Quincy.

Lake 38 owner Keith Albritton said the event has also become a draw for spectators.

"It's a community thing but this is one of the events where there is a lot of people," Albritton. "You go to a lot of tournaments and there's not any audience but now we got people standing on the shore line watching skiers."

This year's field represents 13 different countries, giving Quincy a connection to a sport drawing competitors well beyond Gadsden County.

The Lake 38 Pro-Am starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and continues through Sunday, when the finals are set for 1 p.m. The event is free to spectators.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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